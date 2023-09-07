Day of Remembrance: Ceremonies to honor 9/11 in 2023

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are set to honor and remember the thousands lost in the War on Terror began on Sept. 11, 2001, with ceremonies planned around the state.

DateTimeEventLocation
Tuesday, Sept. 5 - Sunday, Sept. 1712 p.m. to 4 p.m. “September 11, 2001: The Day that Changed the World” Memorial Poster ExhibitDole Institute of Politics, 2350 Petefish Dr., Lawrence
Sunday, Sept. 103 p.m.9/11 Day of RemembranceManhattan City Park, 14th and Poyntz Ave., Manhattan
Monday, Sept. 1110 a.m.9/11 Commemoration CeremonyCalvary Parade Field, 217 Custer Ave., Fort Riley
Monday, Sept. 115 p.m.September 11th Memorial Ceremony700 N. Jefferson St., Junction City

If you have a 9/11 ceremony you would like added to the list, please email the date, time, event name and location HERE.

