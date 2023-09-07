Day of Remembrance: Ceremonies to honor 9/11 in 2023
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are set to honor and remember the thousands lost in the War on Terror began on Sept. 11, 2001, with ceremonies planned around the state.
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|Tuesday, Sept. 5 - Sunday, Sept. 17
|12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|“September 11, 2001: The Day that Changed the World” Memorial Poster Exhibit
|Dole Institute of Politics, 2350 Petefish Dr., Lawrence
|Sunday, Sept. 10
|3 p.m.
|9/11 Day of Remembrance
|Manhattan City Park, 14th and Poyntz Ave., Manhattan
|Monday, Sept. 11
|10 a.m.
|9/11 Commemoration Ceremony
|Calvary Parade Field, 217 Custer Ave., Fort Riley
|Monday, Sept. 11
|5 p.m.
|September 11th Memorial Ceremony
|700 N. Jefferson St., Junction City
If you have a 9/11 ceremony you would like added to the list, please email the date, time, event name and location HERE.
