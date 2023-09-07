Day of Remembrance: Ceremonies to honor 9/11 in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are set to honor and remember the thousands lost in the War on Terror began on Sept. 11, 2001, with ceremonies planned around the state.

Date Time Event Location Tuesday, Sept. 5 - Sunday, Sept. 17 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. “September 11, 2001: The Day that Changed the World” Memorial Poster Exhibit Dole Institute of Politics, 2350 Petefish Dr., Lawrence Sunday, Sept. 10 3 p.m. 9/11 Day of Remembrance Manhattan City Park, 14th and Poyntz Ave., Manhattan Monday, Sept. 11 10 a.m. 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony Calvary Parade Field, 217 Custer Ave., Fort Riley Monday, Sept. 11 5 p.m. September 11th Memorial Ceremony 700 N. Jefferson St., Junction City

