Crews respond to one-vehicle crash Thursday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a one-car crash Thursday morning in west Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. at S.W. Huntoon and Wanamaker.

A blue Chevrolet Spark car came to rest with its front end facing southeast against the concrete median in the center of Huntoon, just east of Wanamaker.

Westbound traffic on S.W. Huntoon just east of Wanamaker was slowed as crews responded to the scene.

American Medical Response ambulance treated several people at the scene.

Police said no one from the car required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Crews remained at the scene as of 9:06 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.