Concert takes on K-State flair to assist children’s organization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A unique concert gives a K-State twist to help kids.

The second annual Wabash on the Prairie benefits Sunflower Children’s Collective in Manhattan. Carson Kober, executive director for the organization, and Dave Lewis, who will emcee the event, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

Korber explained that they modeled the event after Symphony in the Flint Hills. Rather than orchestral music, the show will feature the K-State Marching Band and the Classy Cats performing as the sun goes down on the Flint Hills.

Wabash on the Prairie gets underway at4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at Lazy T Ranch in Manhattan. Tickets are $40 for adults, $10 for children age 12 and under, and may be purchased at this link.

Learn more about the work of Sunflower Children’s Collective in advocating for victims of abuse and neglect sunflowerchildrenscollective.org

