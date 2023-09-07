Another warm and hazy day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thursday’s forecast calls for a very similar day to Wednesday, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s and a continuation of wildfire/haze from northern and western Canada.

Lows overnight went down into the lower 50s (even the 40s in Hiawatha!) making it one of the coolest nights NE Kansas has had in many weeks. It’s a sign that Fall is on the way, but we still have some fairly warm days ahead of us before we settle into what should be a much cooler and more consistently seasonal pattern in the middle of September.

Temperatures today will be a little bit above average here in the middle to upper 80s, but very similar to yesterday in terms of that low humidity/low dewpoints all across the area. The potential for some of us to reach the lower 90s is there, but most of us should stay below that mark.

Wildfire smoke continues to filter in moderate haze into NE Kansas with low visibility in locally poor air quality expected. Again, this air is not considered to be hazardous - no issues or advisories have been released by The National Weather Service/other atmospheric agencies. The smoke should be very light throughout the morning and early afternoon, but will start to increase later on this evening and into overnight. Right now Friday looks to be much clearer, with that haze having completely filtered out of our area by that point.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight, but overall the chance is low that we see a widespread rain over NE Kansas.

It won’t be until later this weekend that we break this current trend and start to experience a cooler pattern at the start of next week. Until then, expect many days in the upper 80s with low dewpoints, but without the addition of wildfire smoke!

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.