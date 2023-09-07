$4k in tea shipped out-of-state through fraudulent online order in Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan tea company reported a fraudulent order to police after more than $4,000 in products was shipped out of state.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, law enforcement officials were called to the 1900 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they said employees of Walker’s Tea reported an online order had been placed by an unknown suspect for about $4,150 in products. The fraudulent order was shipped to an out-of-state address.

RCPD noted that the case was referred to another jurisdiction.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

