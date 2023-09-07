48th annual Huff ‘n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally set for this weekend in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Look for more than a dozen hot air balloons to dot the skies this weekend in the Topeka area.

The 48th annual Huff ‘n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is set for Friday to Sunday at the Mount Hope Balloon Field near S.W. Huntoon and Fairlawn.

The Great Plains Balloon Club is sponsoring the event, which is set to begin with a balloon flight from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday. After that, a balloon glow is scheduled from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Another balloon launch is planned to begin between 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday, with a balloon discovery set for 4 p.m. Saturday. Another balloon flight is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by a balloon glow from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The final balloon flight is scheduled for 7 to 8 a.m. Sunday.

All events are scheduled on a weather-permitting basis.

Those planning to attend the event may enter the balloon field near the southeast corner of S.W. Huntoon and Fairlawn. Access to the balloon field is by either Huntoon or Fairlawn.

For more information, visit www.huff-n-puff.org.

