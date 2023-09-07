4-vehicle fatal collision shuts down K-18 ahead of rush hour

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A collision with at least one fatality has completely shut down K-18 as many drivers prepare to head to work.

Geary County Emergency Management took to Facebook early Thursday morning, Sept. 7, to alert drivers that all lanes of K-18 near Scenic Dr. have been shut down due to a collision.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. While little details have been given, GCEM noted that there are reported injuries.

The Riley County Police Department has announced that at least one person has died as a result of the crash.

KanDrive indicated the collision involved four vehicles and it is unknown how long the road is expected to be closed.

Drivers have been urged to find an alternate route before they head out this morning.

