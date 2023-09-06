Woman wanted in 2019 Garden City deadly shooting arrested in South Carolina

By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department on Wednesday confirmed U.S. Marshals located and arrested a woman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened four years ago in Garden City.

“Samantha Jo Smith, 32, faces multiple charges for her involvement in the shooting death of [Ernie] Ortiz,” Garden City police said.

U.S. Marshals found and arrested Smith in Myrtle Beach, S.C., three months after Garden City police obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Police said the department worked with the U.S. Marshals to find Smith since she’d moved out of Kansas.

In the deadly shooting reported in September 2019, Garden City police said officers responded to the area of Buffalo Jones Avenue and Bancroft Street for a reported person down.

“When they arrived, officers found Ortiz lying in the parking lot of the El Conquistador Restaurant with gunshot wounds,” Garden City police said. “Ortiz was transported to St. Catherine Hospital and later died.”

Soon after Ernie’s death, there was an arrest and person charged with Ernie’s murder. In December 2020, the charge was dismissed without prejudice, although the Finney County District Attorney said charges could be filed again for Ernie’s death if new or additional evidence was found.

Ernie’s nieces and nephews spearheaded the effort to bring this case to a close. On Sept. 12, 2021, the second anniversary of his death, they launched Justice for Ernie Ortiz with a Facebook page and Go Fund Me.

The family of Ernie Ortiz is seeking answers after he was found shot and killed in the family's restaurant in September of 2019.

