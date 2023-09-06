Use of deadly force deemed necessary in August shootout in Ransom

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANSOM, Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy’s use of force which killed a man in Ransom in early August has been deemed necessary by the County Attorney.

The Ness County Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 5, that it received the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s findings filed on Friday in the investigation of the Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting.

Shootout with deputies in Western Kansas ends with suspect dead

Around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, the KBI said dispatchers received a 911 call in Trego Co. in which the caller, later identified as Jesse L. Nicholls, 46, of Ransom, reported he wanted to harm himself. Nicholls told dispatchers he was in Ransom and dispatchers then advised first responders in Ness Co.

KBI noted that Ness Co. Sheriff Brandon Mitchell established a line of communication with Nicholls which led officials to a private home in Ransom. Deputies then established a perimeter around the house.

Just before 9:50 a.m., KBI said Nicholls exited the home with a black semi-automatic handgun. He complied with commands and placed the firearm on the ground, however, it was still within his reach. Nicholls refused to negotiate and then picked the weapon back up and cycled a round into the chamber before he charged deputies.

KBI indicated that Nicholls did fire a single round toward law enforcement officials before a member from the Ness Co. Sheriff’s Office fired a fatal shot. All life-saving measures proved unsuccessful.

“After reviewing the reports from the KBI, the body-worn cameras and taking into consideration the information available to the deputy at the time, it is my professional opinion that the deputy was entitled under current Kansas law to use deadly force for the purposes of self-defense,” Ness Co. Attorney Jacob T. Gayer said.

Gayer said that the deputy honestly believed their life to be in danger and any person in their shoes would also have decided the use of deadly force was necessary. Accordingly, he has decided not to press charges against the deputy in Nicholls’s death.

