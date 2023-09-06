Treasurer Steven Johnson invites Kansans to search for their unclaimed property at the State Fair

State Treasurer’s fair booth to offer an education savings account giveaway
The State Treasurer's Office is offering residents a chance to win $529 towards an education...
The State Treasurer’s Office is offering residents a chance to win $529 towards an education savings account and see if they have any unclaimed property at the Kansas State Fair.(Kansas State Treasurer's Office)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Treasurer’s Office is offering residents a chance to win $529 towards an education savings account and see if they have any unclaimed property at the Kansas State Fair.

State Treasurer Steven Johnson revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 6, that his office has about $500 million remaining in unclaimed property. To reduce the amount of unclaimed property waiting to be claimed, Johnson invites everyone to come to the Kansas State Fair, stop by their booth (spaces #85 and #86) in the Meadowlark Building, and look through the office’s database to see if they have unclaimed property.

According to Johnson, an estimated one in 10 people have unclaimed property — anything from unpaid life insurance benefits, safe deposit boxes, and forgotten bank accounts.

If you cannot make it to the fair, the database can be searched at any time HERE. If you do not have any unclaimed property, you can also stop by the State Treasurer’s booth and enter a giveaway to win $529 toward a Learning Quest 529 account.

“We are excited to bring the State Treasurer’s Office to the Kansas State Fair once again this year,” Johnson said. “We invite all fair-goers to stop by our booth in the Meadowlark Building to search their name in our unclaimed property database and enter our giveaway to win $529 into a Learning Quest 529 education savings account for themselves or a loved one.”

Johnson noted that the State Fair coincides with College Savings Month. In honor of College Savings Month, Johnson’s Office will have information about savings programs at the booth and answer any questions, including the Learning Quest 529 plan, the KIDS matching grant program, the ABLE savings plan, the Kansas Scholarship, and the First-Time Home Buyer Savings Accounts. More details about these programs can be found at the Treasurer’s website HERE.

The Kansas State Fair opens on Friday, Sept. 8, and will run through Sunday, Sept. 17.

