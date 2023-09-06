Topeka food pantry plans big event to pull in support

Teams of 10 will compete to see who can pull either a Chinook or an F-15 furthest and fastest to benefit Be Filled of South Topeka
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A unique event aims to pull in support for a local food pantry.

Jamie Jalil with Be Filled of South Topeka visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their Plane Pull fundraiser.

Jamie said teams of 10 will compete to see who can pull either a Chinook or an F-15 furthest and fastest. Spectators are invited to pay regular Combat Air Museum admission to cheer on the teams, and take part in activities including music, vendor booths, face painting and a balloon artist.

Proceeds benefit Be Filled of South Topeka’s food and clothing pantries.

The Plane Pull benefiting Be Filled of South Topeka is Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Combat Air Museum, 7016 SE Forbes Ave.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the competition getting underway at 9 a.m. The events will being with a veteran sharing her story of service. Museum admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children age 5-17.

Anyone with questions may call Brandi Brown at (785) 806-8663 or Jamie Jalil at (785) 383-1811, or email befilledofsouthtopeka@gmail.com.

