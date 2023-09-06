Student in Seaman school district taken into custody Wednesday morning after disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A student in Seaman Unified School District 345 was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a disturbance at one of the district’s schools, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Pleasant Hill Learning Campus, 5830 N.W. Topeka Boulevard, which serves as the Seaman district’s alternative school.

Authorities said a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer, as well as additional deputies, responded to the Pleasant Hill Learning Center in connection with the disturbance.

Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Christian said responding officers found that a 16-year-old male student was “physically combative and intentionally damaging school property.”

Christian said the student, who was 6-0 tall and weighed 210 pounds, “refused to comply with officers” and a Taser was used to take him safely into custody.

The student then was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital as a safety precaution., Christian said.

After the student was cleared by medical staff, Christian said, he was booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and battery.

