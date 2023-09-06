Silver Alert canceled, missing Abilene man found in Colorado

Alan D. Carroll
Alan D. Carroll(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert issued for a missing Abilene man has been canceled after he was found in Colorado.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a Silver Alert issued for a man missing out of Abilene has been canceled after he was found safe in another state.

Silver Alert issued for man, 72, who went missing between Great Bend, Abilene

On Monday, 72-year-old Alan Carroll, of Abilene, was reported missing after he was last known to be traveling between Abilene and Great Bend.

The KBI was alerted later that night and a Silver Alert was issued.

On Wednesday, KBI said Carroll was found in Colorado in “fair condition” and is set to be reunited with his family soon.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

