Silver Alert canceled, missing Abilene man found in Colorado

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert issued for a missing Abilene man has been canceled after he was found in Colorado.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a Silver Alert issued for a man missing out of Abilene has been canceled after he was found safe in another state.

On Monday, 72-year-old Alan Carroll, of Abilene, was reported missing after he was last known to be traveling between Abilene and Great Bend.

The KBI was alerted later that night and a Silver Alert was issued.

On Wednesday, KBI said Carroll was found in Colorado in “fair condition” and is set to be reunited with his family soon.

