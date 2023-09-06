Senators lash out against rule reversal creating high energy prices for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’s U.S. Senators have lashed out against a recent rule reversal that could force Kansans to subsidize wind energy used in other states.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) penned a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to urge an adjustment to the electricity transmission costs disproportionately affecting Kansans.

“Kansas ratepayers are being penalized by bureaucrats in Washington for providing critical energy resources across the country,” Sen. Marshall said. “At a time when Kansans are paying more by double digits for just about everything due to inflation, FERC’s recent waiver reversal just rubs salt in the wound for Kansas consumers. The current framework is unfair; Kansans should not have to subsidize energy costs for neighboring states, it’s that simple.”

Currently, Marshall said Kansans pay an “absurd” amount to transport wind energy generated in the Sunflower State to other states. In fact, Kansans pay about 67% of the transmission costs for the energy but only use about 30% of it.

“Kansas is home to an abundance of energy production, but families and businesses have been paying inflated transmission costs as a result of FERC procedure,” Moran wrote. “It is FERC’s statutory obligation to make sure costs are allocated in a manner that is roughly commensurate with the benefits received. I urge the commission to work with stakeholders to create a reasonable cost allocation plan that does not overburden Kansas ratepayers.”

In October 2022, Marshall noted that the FERC issued a rule that would have fixed the unfair cost allocation, however, the decision was recently reversed. In the letter, the FERC is called on to immediately reinstate the original rule to ensure Kansans are not subsidizing energy usage for neighboring states.

To read the full letter penned by Kansas’s U.S. Senators, click HERE.

