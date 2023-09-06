Registered sex offender busted after gun found during Alma search warrant

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A registered sex offender living in Alma was arrested after a firearm was found in his possession as a search warrant was executed at his home.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 5, law enforcement officials searched a home in the 30000 block of Old K-10 Rd. in Alma connected to a warrant.

During the search, the Sheriff’s Office says a firearm was found in the possession of a registered offender and evidence was seized.

As a result, Lloyd L. Huntzinger, 69, was arrested and booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on felon in possession of a firearm. As of Wednesday, he no longer remains behind bars as his $25,000 bond has been posted.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Offender Registry, Huntzinger is listed as a registered sex offender. He is listed as having committed attempted aggravated criminal sodomy with a then 10-year-old girl in El Dorado in 2005. He was convicted of the crime in 2010.

