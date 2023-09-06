Registered sex offender busted after gun found during Alma search warrant

Lloyd L. Huntzinger
Lloyd L. Huntzinger(KBI Offender Registry)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A registered sex offender living in Alma was arrested after a firearm was found in his possession as a search warrant was executed at his home.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 5, law enforcement officials searched a home in the 30000 block of Old K-10 Rd. in Alma connected to a warrant.

During the search, the Sheriff’s Office says a firearm was found in the possession of a registered offender and evidence was seized.

As a result, Lloyd L. Huntzinger, 69, was arrested and booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on felon in possession of a firearm. As of Wednesday, he no longer remains behind bars as his $25,000 bond has been posted.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Offender Registry, Huntzinger is listed as a registered sex offender. He is listed as having committed attempted aggravated criminal sodomy with a then 10-year-old girl in El Dorado in 2005. He was convicted of the crime in 2010.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KHP identifies Manhattan man killed in collision with cement bridge pillar
Crews were battling a fire that rekindled early Tuesday at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace.
Crews battle three fires found to be intentionally set in Southeast Topeka
FILE
Highway 75 Labor Day crash claims man’s life, sends woman to Topeka hospital
A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
FILE
Driver charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI following April UTV collision

Latest News

Firefighters rescued a woman early Wednesday after she became stuck in a tree while trying to...
Fire crews rescue woman stuck in tree in southeast Topeka
Fire crews rescued a woman early Wednesday after she was stuck in tree a tree while trying to...
Fire crews rescue woman stuck in tree in southeast Topeka
FILE
Labor Day drowning victim at Wilson Lake identified as Colorado man
Topeka’s governing body approved a motion Tuesday night to exceed the revenue neutral rate for...
City Council votes to not raise Topeka’s mill levy rate in 2024