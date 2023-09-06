Nearly 40% increase seen in first year of Office of Registered Apprenticeship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the first year of the Office of Registered Apprenticeship in Kansas, the state saw a nearly 40% increase in those who completed apprenticeship programs.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly marked the anniversary of the Office of Registered Apprenticeship which was created through Executive Order 22-07. The department was created to strengthen workforce development and grow the economy with modern and expanded apprenticeship opportunities as well as to build partnerships with educational institutions.

“Through the Office of Registered Apprenticeship, we are helping Kansans gain the skills they need to get jobs that don’t require a college degree – and we’re developing the workforce needed to attract new businesses to the state,” Kelly said. “Because of our efforts, Kansas continues to lead the nation as the state with the most business investment per capita.”

Since the office was created, Gov. Kelly said the state has made strides in apprenticeship opportunities, including a 37.9% increase in Kansans who participate in apprenticeships with nearly 4,400 apprentices in the state today. The office has also expanded the type of occupations to gain experience under including 49 new job titles for a total of 107 occupations in the pipeline.

“Registered apprenticeship is an increasingly central component of our efforts to build up the Kansas workforce,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Our purposeful economic development is creating thousands of new opportunities for hard-working Kansans across the state.”

Kelly noted that all programs must have five key components to be recognized for certification - on-the-job training, related technical instruction, mentorship, wage progression and industry-recognized credentials. However, the driving force is required to be a business or industry willing to support an apprentice to “earn and learn” a career.

“We are executing a targeted plan to expand high-quality registered apprenticeships, and we are showing results across the entire state of Kansas,” said Shonda Anderson, Director of the Kansas Office of Apprenticeship. “Most importantly, we are bridging partnerships with our labor unions, business and industry, local workforce boards, non-profits, higher education, and even cross-departmental partnerships.”

Since the office was created, the Governor said there has been a 38.8% increase in program completion - from 129 in 2022 to 179 in 2023.

