A much cooler pattern begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a very hot holiday weekend across NE Kansas, and much of the great plains temperatures for Wednesday will be much cooler for the foreseeable future

Overnight lows Tuesday night drop down into the lower 60s in a nearly 15 degree drop from the night prior. Temperatures this afternoon will only warm into the middle to upper 80s with low humidity expected to be kept in place by those strong winds out of the north and west, the effects of yesterday’s frontal passage

You may notice a bit of a haze if you’re walking outside this afternoon, as there will be some wildfire smoke from Western Canada filtering in with these north and westerly winds. Fortunately, this won’t have any affect on our daily weather.

Winds should last through at least tomorrow morning before the sky should clear out a bit and temperatures should start to slightly warm in comparison to today. Overall, however, it looks like temperatures will be getting out of the lower 90s by this weekend, where we could be having high temperatures only in the middle to upper 70s.

Chances of rain are low for today, but are possible, and it looks like conditions should be pretty dry for the duration of the week. Maybe this weekend we will start to get a greater increase in those chances.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.