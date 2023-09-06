McDonald’s partners with Chiefs in Ronald McDonald fundraiser, sells team flags

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A flag fundraiser involving the Kansas City Chiefs aims to benefit families with a child in the hospital.

The Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas partnered up with the Chiefs for a Red Wednesday fundraiser before Thursday’s game (the home opener) against the Detroit Lions.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, organizers were offering Chiefs flags for customers at several McDonald’s locations. They were asking customers for a $5 donation for one flag. If the customer wanted more flags for their friends or family, they could ask for more if they had enough funds.

Kevin Dobski, the owner and operator of Kansas McDonald’s, says all of the money raised will go back to Ronald McDonald so families can be near their children while they undergo hospital treatment at little to no cost to them. In fact, McDonald’s says that over the course of nine years, $4.5 million has been raised for RMHC-KC through the sales of Chiefs flags.

“We say we have ketchup in our veins and our Ronald McDonald House coins in our boxes because we do everything that we can locally here in Topeka, but nationally across the country and now even globally,” said Dobski. “Every penny of it stays right here locally in Topeka, Kansas.”

This is the third year the fundraiser has been in Topeka. Dobski says $28,000 was raised for RMHC-KC during. Last year, the fundraiser raised $40,000.

“The influence of the Ronald McDonald House Charities on families has been profound,” said Dobski. “We are thrilled to partner with the Kansas City Chiefs in our efforts to generate funds for this remarkable organization, dedicated to supporting the families in our community during their most critical times of need.”

Brad Noller, President of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas, says the event is a great time, and he got the chance to have fun with his daughter this year.

“It is just a great event every year,” said Noller. “Everybody is excited of course, now to see the Super Bowl flag, so just a fun time being out here and having a family affair with my daughter being out here. Today is a really cool day.”

