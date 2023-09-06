McClure students continue Harry Potter-style ‘sorting’ tradition

McClure Elementary held its annual ‘House Sorting’ Wednesday afternoon.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school continued a magical tradition to start the school year.

McClure Elementary held its annual ‘House Sorting’ Wednesday afternoon. Inspired by the Harry Potter series, the students are sorted into groups with other kids.

The school’s teachers say it’s a fun way to help the kids get to know each other. They brought the sorting house idea back from a teaching conference several years ago.

