Manhattan woman overcomes an incredible weight loss journey through non-profit organization

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman working with a non-profit focused on weight loss efforts has undergone quite a transformation.

Janet Carl is an 84-year-old woman who has been in Take-Off Pounds Sensibly, or “Tops”, for the past few years. 42% of American adults are obese, a stat Carl knew wouldn’t be easy to stay away from with her age and health.

“It was horrendous, I was hungry, I love food, the only food I’ve ever met that I didn’t like was anchovies,” said Carl.

But she’s overcome that struggle so far as she lost 112 pounds on her way to being named the 2022 TOPS Kansas Queen by TOPS and achieving the goal she set for herself five years ago.

“Beginning of the month I talked to the Lord and said, “If I’m meant to be it’ll be as long as I do everything I can, if I don’t make it then that’s the way it’s supposed to be but I figured I be healthier more active queen at 83 than I would be at 84,” said Carl.

Carl practiced a strict diet of less than 1,000 calories a day and did a lot of exercise.

“I do upper body strengths, I do leg lifts, I take a 4-foot long expandable rubber tubing kind of like they use as tourniquets I made a knot in one end, shut it in a tight door, and pull on that and step and rotate,” said Carl.

Carl attributes her ability to stick with it to the support she received from fellow TOPS members.

“They encouraged me with cards, phone calls, and hugs if I had a question about something they accepted the fact that due to my MS some things I can’t do but they give me free rein to whatever I’m able to do to help,” said Carl.

Carl keeps a few words with her at all times.

“I will do this it might not be today, it might not be next month but I will get there, I will, but that is my commitment to me and I’m the only one that can lose my weight,” said Carl.

In 2022, Kansas TOPS members lost a total of 6,186 pounds. TOPS is also celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

