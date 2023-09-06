Leaders see impact of community partnerships on small towns, schools during tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Education leaders in Kansas saw how community partnerships impact the vitality of small towns and their school districts during a tour of Meriden today.

A group from the United School Administrators of Kansas toured the small town Wednesday morning as part of the 2023 fall forum, which is focused on improving the way schools market themselves in their communities this year.

Leaders in Meriden say strong community partnerships are crucial to helping their small town thrive as others risk dying out.

Jefferson West Schools Superintendent Jeff Crawford says this kind of collaboration will keep the town alive and thriving.

“It’s making sure that the Meriden community is viable for generations to come,” he says. “That we have a strong community school, that we have small community businesses that are strong, that quality of life, that we’re not overbearing or patrons with taxes, that we’re actually looking at all those aspects and the school is the center of that.”

The tour was lead by Mammoth Sports Construction, where attendees saw how the company’s local partnerships have benefitted USD 340.

“The economic engines of our small Kansas communities are school districts,” says Crawford. “In, you know, viable school districts, having healthy school districts support strong communities and strong communities develop great future leaders great kids.”

With the help of partners like Mammoth, USD 340 is working to better market itself in the area with more attractive amenities and improved communicative strategies.

“Every school has their own story and their own great things that they do,” says G.A. Buie, executive director of the United School Administrators of Kansas. “But the community often doesn’t realize that because they’re on the outside looking in. And we’re just on the inside telling the story out.”

Bryce Farrant, C.O.O of Mammoth, is a Meriden native. He says he wants to make sure future generations can enjoy the small town as he does.

“Being able to provide services for community grow up in means a lot,” he says. “And not only do I get to impact facilities I used to use but that my children are now using and going to use in the future.”

Farrant says he wants to save Meriden from a fate he’s seen many small towns suffer.

“Small towns are either growing or dying. So you got to kind of pick which way you’re gonna go. And we’re trying to make a big push to make sure Meriden never dies.”

