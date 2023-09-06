Labor Day drowning victim at Wilson Lake identified as Colorado man

WILSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who drowned following a swim at Wilson Lake on Labor Day has been identified as a 52-year-old Colorado man.

The Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 5, that divers recovered the body of Andrew M. Jauch, 52, of Colorado, earlier that morning after he was reported missing at Wilson Lake.

Through a brief investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it found Jauch had been in a boat that had broken down. Due to the high winds, when he jumped into the lake to cool off, he was separated from the vessel and his party.

Law enforcement officials noted that the other members of his party attempted to reach him, however, their efforts were also hampered by windy conditions.

Jauch was reported missing around 3:50 p.m. on Monday.

