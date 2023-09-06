Kansas Senior Games let older adults rediscover inner athlete

The Kansas Senior Games are for athletes age 50 and older. They run Sept. 8 thru 17.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Older adults are encouraged to get in the game!

The Kansas Senior Games get underway Friday, Sept. 8. Sherry Lundry with Sunflower State Games visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

Lundry said the goal is to promote staying active as we age. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas is their presenting sponsor this year.

The games play out over two weekend and include a variety of competition. While registration for most first-weekend events is closed, they will accept day-of entries for shuffleboard and the 5k/10k road races. Enter online for events held the second weekend at sunflowergames.com.

The Kansas Senior Games are for athletes age 50 and older. They run Sept. 8 thru 17 at sites around the Topeka area.

