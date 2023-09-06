Joanie Westcoat earns MIAA DOW

Emporia State Defender Joanie Westcoat
Emporia State Defender Joanie Westcoat(ESU ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The graduate transfer helped ESU to back-to-back draws to open the season.

Westcoat picked up her fourth career MIAA Defender of the Week award helping the Hornets to allow one goal in two matches to a pair of opponents that made the NCAA Tournament last year.

She played in all 90 minutes for both matches including a shutout over No. 21 Minnesota State.

ESU will head to Florida with a matchup against No. 25 Tampa on Friday and Eckerd on Sunday.

