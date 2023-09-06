Jason Kelce on brother Travis’ knee injury: ‘I think he’s going to be ready to go’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the biggest questions heading into the NFL season is whether Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will play Thursday night.

The Chiefs star left practice Tuesday after suffering a hyperextended knee. Following the injury, head coach Andy Reid said he is listed as questionable to play in the season opener against the Detroit Lions.

During a radio interview with WIP Morning Show Radio in Philadelphia Wednesday, Jason Kelce said he talked to his brother following the injury.

“I’ve done the same thing. You know you just plant or, you know you do something and your knee hyperextends, I mean to be truthful the last time I did this, I was making a bonfire outside and I was, I thought, I was strong enough to kick a piece of wood in half and I hyper extended my knee and did the same thing,” Jason Kelce said during the radio interview.

The center for the Philadelphia Eagles said his injury resulted in a bone bruise. While painful, he didn’t miss any games due to the injury. Jason Kelce also said the injury doesn’t seem like it will be a long-term issue.

“Trav, this was out on the field. He did, uh, I know he’s got some swelling going on., but it sounds like as long as they can get that down, you know, he’s gonna have a chance to go. The ligaments and everything are in tact structurally from what we know right now his knee is fine,” Jason said.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero also reported that while the injury puts Kelce’s status with the Chiefs in doubt for Thursday it doesn’t look like it will be something that will sideline the wide receiver for an extended period of time.

“It’s not believed to be a long-term injury,” Rapoport posted on X. “They’ll wait for swelling to go down and go from there.”

Whether Kelce plays Thursday night comes down to one thing, according to brother Jason.

“So, really it’s about getting that swelling down and then seeing how bruised that bone is because you know, if you, if you guys have ever had those, they can be pretty painful, especially if it’s in a spot that’s rubbing all the time. And that can kind of shut down your muscles and do other things,” Jason said.

So, if Jason were a betting man, does he think his brother will be playing under the stadium lights Thursday?

“But I think he’s gonna be ready to go. I really do,” Jason said.

