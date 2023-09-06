Investigation opened after victim threatened with gun near elementary school

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after one man was threatened with a gun near a Manhattan elementary school.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, law enforcement officials were called to the intersection of N. 9th and Osage St. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 44-year-old man who reported a 57-year-old man had pulled a gun and threatened him.

RCPD did not indicate any arrests had been made and did not release any suspect information or further details. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.