Good Kids - Topeka student eyes a future in education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An accomplished young man from Topeka West is our ‘Good Kid’ this week.

Zack Buffington is a junior and someday he hopes to be a world history teacher, and eventually a school principal. Buffington currently works as an after school tutor at McClure Elementary. He’s also a part of the teacher pathway program at TCALC.

Zack is an active member of the Army J-ROTC program at Topeka West and he’s the commander of the drill team.

This year, Zack accompanied Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson on an educational trip to Washington, D.C.

