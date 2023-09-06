Good Kids - Topeka student eyes a future in education

By David Oliver
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An accomplished young man from Topeka West is our ‘Good Kid’ this week.

Zack Buffington is a junior and someday he hopes to be a world history teacher, and eventually a school principal. Buffington currently works as an after school tutor at McClure Elementary. He’s also a part of the teacher pathway program at TCALC.

Zack is an active member of the Army J-ROTC program at Topeka West and he’s the commander of the drill team.

This year, Zack accompanied Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson on an educational trip to Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
Emergency crews were responding to a fatality crash late Monday afternoon at K-18 highway and...
One dead in fatal crash southeast of Ogden
FILE
KHP identifies Manhattan man killed in collision with cement bridge pillar
FILE
Viral fight pushes Kansas law enforcement to detail Stand Your Ground laws
Crews were battling a fire that rekindled early Tuesday at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace.
Crews battle three fires found to be intentionally set in Southeast Topeka

Latest News

Landon Middle School's new therapy dog, Benji
Salute Our Heroes: Landon Middle School’s new therapy dog improves students’ mental health
Tenelle, 16 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Tenelle
Good Kids - Topeka girl shines on National Anthem
Salute Our Heroes - Jim Gravenstein
Salute Our Heroes - Jim Gravenstein