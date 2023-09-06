Garden Glow returns to Ward-Meade Botanical Gardens

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lights and flowers combine for a beautiful evening at Old Prairie Town and the Warde-Meade Botanical Garden.

Garden Glow is back for a fifth year. Elsie Gibeson and Denise Petit with Friends of Ward-Meade visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

In addition to setting the flower beds, foliage and streams aglow with lights, this year will feature a Walk of Shadows. The area will be built around a Halloween theme. Children can take part in a glow in the dark rock painting class, with the rocks than displayed in the Walk of Shadows. Those interested in participating should call Devin Cooper, 785-251-6900.

Garden Glow runs 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 8 to 24 at Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Botanical Garden, 124 NW Fillmore St. Admission is $5, with children age 5 and under admitted free.

