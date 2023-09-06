A fire reported at the Landmark Plaza causes portion of Kansas Ave. to close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northbound Kansas Ave. has been closed as fire crews responded to a fire call at the Landmark Plaza Apartments.

Crews on the scene tell 13 NEWS a fire broke out in one room on the eighth floor of the building causing the eighth, ninth, and tenth floors to fill with smoke. Three floors were evacuated from the building.

The fire is now reportedly out but one person was transported to a local hospital. The Landmark Plaza is located at 1000 S Kansas Ave.

The property is listed as a HUD property — Department of Housing and Urban Development — therefore most of the residents are anyone with a disability or elderly.

This is a developing story. Investigators are on the scene to determine what caused the fire.

Northbound Kansas Ave. has been closed as fire crews responded to a fire call at the Landmark Plaza Apartments. (WIBW/Doug Brown)

