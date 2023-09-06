Fire crews rescue woman stuck in tree in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters rescued a woman early Wednesday after she became stuck in a tree while trying to rescue a cat in southeast Topeka.

The incident was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of S.E. Indiana Avenue.

Firefighters used an aerial apparatus to get the woman out of the tree in her neighbor’s yard.

The woman and cat were safely rescued.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.