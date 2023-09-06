ESU’s Gleason named MIAA OPOW

Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Braden Gleason had as good of a season opener as a quarterback could have.

After his six total touchdown performance, Gleason garners the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week. Gleason went 42-of-49 for 442 yards with five touchdowns and added 22 yards on six carries with a rushing touchdown for 464 yards of total offensive yards. He led the Hornets to a school record 541 total passing yards.

According to ESU Athletics, he became the first Hornet to throw for five touchdowns in back-to-back games in program history after throwing for five against Southeastern Oklahoma in the 2022 Live United Bowl.

The No. 18 Hornets will now head to Maryville, Mo. on Thursday to face No. 5 Northwest Missouri at 7:00 p.m.

