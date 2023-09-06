EnvistaCares featured non-profit dedicates itself to live music

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union has announced its September partner in its Envista Cares challenge — a non-profit dedicated to providing a live music experience.

The Topeka Symphony Orchestra has been chosen as the featured non-profit for September. Therefore, the symphony will consistently be advertised and promoted by Envista Credit Union through a media package (valued at $10,000) this month, and any money given to the orchestra — Envista will match up to $2,500.

Kathy Maag, the Topeka Symphony Orchestra’s general manager, says that about 27% of revenue to keep the symphony operational comes from ticket sales. Other ways to fund the orchestra come from generous donations and grants awarded to the symphony, so this is an opportunity for the symphony to promote its live musical experience.

“This year, our whole focus is on ‘no more FOMO, no more fear of missing out,’” said Maag. “You’ve got to experience live music with people that you know: your neighbors, your friends, your family. There is no substitute for listening to it live. You got to be in the concert hall or you are not going to get the full enjoyment of it.”

Maag says the extra help from Envista is greatly appreciated.

“We are very, very grateful to Envista Credit Union,” said Maag. “It is not only the match that they will provide and the opportunity to spread the word, but I mean that is the huge part of it is the package we get to have the advertising that they will help us with because you can never have too much advertising and we do want to spread the word.”

Maag told 13 NEWS the funds raised from this campaign will likely go towards the youth ensembles and the School Days Programs.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for those students to come together and learn leadership skills, learn responsibility, be part of a team, and I like to say they get to hear the clapping, the accolades, and all that goes with performing before an audience just like kids that are into sports,” said Maag. “This provides a wonderful opportunity for them, and out of that — That is our future audience and our future performers.”

The symphony’s 2023 season starts Saturday, Sept. 30.

