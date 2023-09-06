Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.(Alec Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There are new details into what forced a Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona to turn around Friday night.

According to Delta, a passenger had diarrhea all the way through the plane and the pilot reported the biohazard issue.

The flight turned around over central Virginia and landed back in Atlanta more than two hours after its departure.

Delta says the flight was delayed just over eight hours and landed in Barcelona without further incident Saturday evening.

The identity of the passenger was not released or if they were onboard when they landed in Spain.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KHP identifies Manhattan man killed in collision with cement bridge pillar
Crews were battling a fire that rekindled early Tuesday at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace.
Crews battle three fires found to be intentionally set in Southeast Topeka
FILE
Highway 75 Labor Day crash claims man’s life, sends woman to Topeka hospital
A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
FILE
Driver charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI following April UTV collision

Latest News

FILE - Several Michigan State Police vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning, and police...
Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say
13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into major hurricane as it churns in Atlantic toward Caribbean
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
Blinken visits Kyiv in show of support for Ukraine’s efforts to push out Russia’s forces