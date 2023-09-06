Community leaders set to embark on Boise adventure with cohorts from Neb.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community leaders from both Topeka and Lincoln, Neb., will travel to Boise for a visit to view the city’s accomplishments firsthand.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Wednesday, Sept. 6, that it has partnered with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce to create a new intercity visit to Boise, Idaho in July 2024. The trip is meant to unite community leaders for exclusive opportunities for community advancement.

During the 2024 intercity visit, GTP said representatives from Lincoln, Neb., and Topeka, Kan., will embark on a journey to learn from the Boise community while also collaborating with one another. Boise was chosen for its community partnership model, riverfront development, innovation and entrepreneurship acumen and its arts district.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Lincoln team on this remarkable intercity visit to Boise,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Topeka Partnership. “We’ve had our eyes on Boise for a while because they’re a community on the rise that has a lot to teach us. Being able to make the trip with our friends from Lincoln is such an amazing opportunity and a first for our two cities. This initiative is a glowing example of the type of collaboration that enables Topeka to lean into learning, as we amplify the impact of our growth in the region. Together, Topeka and Lincoln are building stronger futures for our communities.”

GTP noted that Boise has seen rapid growth recently and has been nationally recognized as an ideal destination for learning and leisure. Viewing its accomplishments firsthand will help community leaders gain valuable insight to galvanize new opportunities.

“The intercity visit to Boise is an extraordinary chance for our cities to unite, expand our horizons, and harness the collective power of shared knowledge,” said Jason Ball, president and CEO of the Lincoln Chamber. “We’re eager to make this trip with our partners in Topeka and know there will be no shortage of synergistic moments. By seeking new opportunities and embracing innovative ideas, we can elevate our cities to new heights, unlocking potential that will benefit our citizens and businesses alike for years to come.”

Currently, GTP indicated that planning for the intercity visit is underway. The trip is open to those from either city who are passionate about driving positive change. Attendees usually include elected officials, company executives, business owners and involved community members.

For more information about the trip’s agenda, click HERE.

