City Council votes to not raise Topeka’s mill levy rate in 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s governing body approved a motion Tuesday night to exceed the revenue neutral rate for Topeka’s operating budget.

The vote caps the proposed mill levy rate at 37.963 mills once its finalized next year’s budget.

While the City of Topeka won’t be raising the mill levy rate in 2024, council members did acknowledge that property tax rates will likely take another jump next year.

“We promise you if nothing else, we are not raising the mill levy,” said Topeka City Council member Spencer Duncan. “In fact, the proposed budget we have lowers the mill levy, if that’s the budget we end up passing. Now it is absolutely fair, full disclosure, to say that ‘are your property taxes going up because of valuations? yes they are’.”

One Topeka resident in attendance Tuesday night voiced his disapproval.

I think I am like anybody in that, if I am paying more for services, I expect at least what I was receiving before if not more,” Topeka resident George Brown said.

He says while the mill levy rate may not be increasing, his property taxes have consistently increased over the past decade.

“It’s an increase of more than 50% of what i paid in 2012. I feel like the services are not near what they were at the time,” said Brown.

The Council did approve authorization of a property tax rebate for eligible homeowners, although only certain Topeka residents will be able to qualify.

“Those citizens that need assistance the most, this is another program they can consider for assistance or rebate of their property tax,” Interim City Manager Richard Nienstedt said.

Those eligible include Topeka residents over 65 making $37,000 or less in their household who have resided in their property for at least five years.

City of Topeka property tax accounts for around 25% of your total property tax bill.

The City’s 2024 budget was prepared with a flat mill levy.

