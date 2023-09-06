Chiefs: Kelce questionable for season-opener

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown ahead of Philadelphia...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown ahead of Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the stars of Chiefs Kingdom might not be available for Thursday’s season-opening matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Kansas City Chiefs listed tight end Travis Kelce as questionable in their final injury report ahead of the opening game.

Kelce did not practice on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Report: Kelce injury not believed to be long-term

All other Chiefs listed on the injury report were full participants in Wednesday’s practice, including wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Neither Toney nor Sneed played during the preseason as they each dealt with knee injuries.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon that the injury puts Kelce’s status in doubt for ring night against the Detroit Lions.

“It’s not believed to be a long-term injury,” Rapoport posted on X. “They’ll wait for swelling to go down and go from there.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that the Chiefs believed Kelce’s knee was structurally intact.

READ MORE: Jason Kelce on brother Travis’ knee injury: ‘I think he’s going to be ready to go’

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KHP identifies Manhattan man killed in collision with cement bridge pillar
Crews were battling a fire that rekindled early Tuesday at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace.
Crews battle three fires found to be intentionally set in Southeast Topeka
FILE
Highway 75 Labor Day crash claims man’s life, sends woman to Topeka hospital
A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
FILE
Driver charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI following April UTV collision

Latest News

Daija Coleman competed with 17 other women for the title last week in Grand Rapids after...
Ms. Wheelchair Kansas places second nationally
Education leaders in Kansas saw how community partnerships impact the vitality of small towns...
Leaders see impact of community partnerships on small towns, schools during tour
Education leaders in Kansas saw how community partnerships impact the vitality of small towns...
Leaders see how community partnerships impact vitality of small towns, schools
Northbound Kansas Ave. has been closed as fire crews responded to a fire call at the Landmark...
A fire reported at the Landmark Plaza causes portion of Kansas Ave. to close
Manhattan woman overcomes an incredible weight loss journey through non-profit organization