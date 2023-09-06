Camryn Turner named Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After the Kansas Invitational, the Big 12 Conference recognized Camryn Turner’s efforts.

The Seaman grad was a force in two Top 25 matches against No. 25 Purdue and No. 19 Marquette. Turner recorded 98 total assists, 57 against the Boilmakers and 41 against the Golden Eagles.

She also added 26 total digs, 10 total kills, two aces and one block assist. This is Turner’s second such honor since becoming a Jayhawk.

No. 22 Kansas will be at the Shocker Volleyball Classic Sept. 7 and 8 and will face Wichita State on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Colorado on Friday at 3 p.m.

