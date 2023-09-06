Annual Feastival set to return to Topeka to take a bite out of hunger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local food bank has teamed up with Cable Dahmer to bring the annual Feastival back to Topeka for an opportunity to take a bite out of hunger.

Harvesters - The Community Food Network has announced that on Saturday, Oct. 14, it will host its annual Feastival Food and Drink Pop-Up at Townsite Tower in Downtown Topeka. Ticket sales recently kicked off for the event to support the regional food bank that serves 26 counties.

“We are thrilled to bring together local food favorites, food enthusiasts and the community for Harvesters’ Feastival,” Harvesters CEO Stephen Davis said. “Through this celebration of culinary fun, we aim to raise awareness and support for Harvesters to support our work to combat hunger and food insecurity in the region we serve.”

Harvesters noted that the event has been made possible by sponsor Cable Dahmer Automotive Group. The celebration is set to include a bottomless brunch and a bag pack give back.

According to the local food bank, the brunch is set to be prepared by Chef Rivera from Townsite Tower with a variety of flavors. Some of Topeka’s favorite restaurant and beverage vendors will also join him, including:

Café Quetzal

Cashmere Popcorn

Dialogue Coffee House

Dunkin’ Donuts

Flavor Wagon

Morning Light Kombucha

Torched Goodness

Uplift Coffee Shop

Harvesters also said the bag pack give back is a free volunteer event to offer those in attendance the chance to roll up their sleeves and pack bags of fresh produce. Each bag will be distributed to neighbors in need. Participation is free and open to the public.

The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. with all activities closing at 1 p.m. at Townsite Tower, 534 S. Kansas Ave. Tickets are $100 for VIP access, $25 for adults, $10 for children 5-17 and free for those younger. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

