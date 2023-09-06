$40 million awarded to Kansas to grow childcare opportunities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $40 million has been awarded to the Sunflower State to grow childcare opportunities and promote access to high-speed internet.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Sept. 6, that the state has been awarded $40 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury for a new Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund program, the Capital Projects Fund Accelerator.

Gov. Kelly said the new program is set to provide local communities with funds to build or renovate multi-purpose facilities that create new licensed childcare slots and provide Kansans with access to high-speed internet.

“The Capital Projects Fund Accelerator Grant program is another example of how my administration is finding new ways to expand access to affordable, quality child care and other essential community services,” Kelly said. “This grant opportunity will enable more communities to work with local businesses to meet a pressing need for Kansas families.”

In June 2023, the Governor noted that the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund’s Child Care Capacity Accelerator awarded more than $43 million to 53 organizations and partnerships across the state. The new grant opportunity builds on that momentum with a new funding source. The funds are the latest effort to support Kansas families and the childcare workforce.

“The Capital Projects Fund Accelerator is another exciting chance to invest in the infrastructure needed to increase access to affordable, high-quality childcare as well as a full range of programs and services to help families meet basic needs,” said Melissa Rooker, Executive Director of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund. “The Kansas Children’s Cabinet is proud to continue our work to champion community-driven solutions to the multi-faceted challenges facing families with young children today.”

Kell noted that first-round applications are due by Oct. 2 while second-round applications are due by Dec. 18. Applicants have been encouraged to decide on the appropriate deadline as there is no advantage or consequence to either. To apply, click HERE.

