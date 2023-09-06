2 killed in pair of Labor Day crashes, neither related to DUIs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While two people were pronounced dead as a result of crashes over Labor Day Weekend, neither crash was the result of a DUI.

The Kansas Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday, Sept. 6, that during its Labor Day Weekend reporting period - 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 - personnel aided more than 770 drivers.

KHP noted that troopers did respond to two fatal crashes that resulted in two fatalities. The first of which was reported in Woodson Co. along Highway 75 and resulted in the death of Wayne Faulkner, of Yates Center. The second was reported near Ogden on Monday along K-18 and resulted in the death of 47-year-old Nathan P. Grindle. The second was reported

Data for the 2023 reporting period is as follows:

Data 2021 2022 2023 DUI Arrests 25 34 16 Speed Citations 599 796 687 Speed Warnings 455 645 447 Safety Belt Citations 62 89 58 Safety Belt Warnings 16 12 4 Safety Belt Teen Citations 3 6 7 Safety Belt Teen Warnings 0 0 0 Child Restraint Citations 12 23 15 Motorist Assists 692 646 772 Fatal DUI-Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Fatal Crashes 0 2 2 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 0 2 2

