2 killed in pair of Labor Day crashes, neither related to DUIs

FILE
FILE(Source: KNOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While two people were pronounced dead as a result of crashes over Labor Day Weekend, neither crash was the result of a DUI.

The Kansas Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday, Sept. 6, that during its Labor Day Weekend reporting period - 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 - personnel aided more than 770 drivers.

KHP noted that troopers did respond to two fatal crashes that resulted in two fatalities. The first of which was reported in Woodson Co. along Highway 75 and resulted in the death of Wayne Faulkner, of Yates Center. The second was reported near Ogden on Monday along K-18 and resulted in the death of 47-year-old Nathan P. Grindle. The second was reported

Data for the 2023 reporting period is as follows:

Data202120222023
DUI Arrests253416
Speed Citations599796687
Speed Warnings455645447
Safety Belt Citations628958
Safety Belt Warnings16124
Safety Belt Teen Citations367
Safety Belt Teen Warnings000
Child Restraint Citations122315
Motorist Assists692646772
Fatal DUI-Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Fatal Crashes022
Non-DUI Related Fatalities022

