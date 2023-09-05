An equipment outage holds up United flights, but the airline and FAA say they’re resuming

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – United Airlines departures have resumed after being halted nationwide for a brief time Tuesday because of a technology outage.

Federal officials said that United crews had been unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means.

“United asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide,” the Federal Aviation Administration said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The FAA said the issue was limited to United and its subsidiaries. It announced before 2 p.m. Eastern time that the ground stop on United flights had been lifted.

Before flights resumed, United said in a statement that it and its subsidiaries were “experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned.”

Shares of Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings Inc. fell on news of the ground stop and were down more than 2% in afternoon trading.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
Emergency crews were responding to a fatality crash late Monday afternoon at K-18 highway and...
One dead in fatal crash southeast of Ogden
FILE
Viral fight pushes Kansas law enforcement to detail Stand Your Ground laws
FILE
KHP identifies Manhattan man killed in collision with cement bridge pillar
Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol is seen, Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Prosecutors in all 50 states urge Congress to strengthen tools to fight AI child sexual abuse images
FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015....
US moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
FILE - Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has brought indictments on RICO charges against 61...
61 face RICO charges in ‘Cop City’ Atlanta police training center protests
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits Kansas on Sept. 5, 2023.
Secretary of Education launches Back to School Tour in Sunflower State
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton faces charges of corruption and bribery as his impeachment trial gets underway