Two arrested following two separate weekend vehicle pursuits

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 25-year-old female and a 30-year-old male were arrested following two separate weekend vehicle pursuits.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated that around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander that was reported stolen in the 2300 block of SW Van Buren St. After initially stopping, the driver fled the scene south and then east. The deputy performed a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) maneuver, safely ending the pursuit in the 2000 block of SE California Ave.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the driver and sole occupant, Jupiter M. Miller-Spooner, 25, of Lawrence, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Felony flee or attempt to elude
  • Driving under the influence
  • Possession of a depressant
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Driving while license suspended

In addition, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver 2015 Kia Soul, which matched the description of a recently stolen vehicle and had a license plate that did not belong to that vehicle near SW 29th St. and SW Topeka Blvd. The driver refused to stop, initiating the pursuit. The pursuit continued East. An assisting deputy successfully deployed spike strips in the 2400 block of SE California Ave., which safely ended the pursuit.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials said Jerome D. Jackson, 30, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Felony flee or attempt to elude
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Making false information
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials noted these incidents are still under investigation.

