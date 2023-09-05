Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs may be without one of their most prolific offensive weapons when they open the season in two days.

Coach Andy Reid stated that tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice, and his status for the game against the Detroit Lions is unknown while he is being evaluated.

The standout tight end has yet to miss a game due to an injury since he became a starter in 2014, per ESPN’s Ed Werder.

The Chiefs’ team-issued injury report listed Kelce as a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice. He did not previously carry an injury designation and was a full participant in Monday’s practice.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ALSO READ: Chiefs expect WR Toney, CB Sneed to be available for Week 1 matchup with Detroit

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
Emergency crews were responding to a fatality crash late Monday afternoon at K-18 highway and...
One dead in fatal crash southeast of Ogden
FILE
KHP identifies Manhattan man killed in collision with cement bridge pillar
FILE
Viral fight pushes Kansas law enforcement to detail Stand Your Ground laws
Crews were battling a fire that rekindled early Tuesday at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace.
Crews battle three fires found to be intentionally set in Southeast Topeka

Latest News

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that around 12:10...
Deputies investigate bomb, gun threat at Washburn Rural Middle School
13 News at Six
KHP identifies Manhattan man killed in collision with cement bridge pillar
It is nearly time for the butterfly migration, so a local elementary school is taking the...
Elementary students learn the wonders of nature in class butterfly project
U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona launched his Back to School Bus Tour with a...
Secretary of Education launches Back to School Tour in Sunflower State
Kansas-based nonprofit selected to administer Alternatives to Abortion program
Kansas-based nonprofit selected to administer Alternatives to Abortion program