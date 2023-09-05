Topeka Police investigate report of gunshots near SW Oakley Ave.

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a report of gunshots that occurred on Friday morning, Sept. 1 near SW Oakley Ave. in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department officials said just before 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1600 block of SW Oakley Ave. Upon arrival, officers located damage to a home and attempted to make contact with individuals at a nearby residence. A short time later, officers learned of an individual at a local hospital who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

TPD officials said the individual was uncooperative and the investigation is ongoing.

