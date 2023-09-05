Topeka Fall Fest to grace the Capital City

The 3rd annual Topeka Fall Fest will grace the Capital City on Saturday, Sept. 16.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fall Fest will grace the Capital City on Sept. 16.

Officials said the 3rd annual Topeka Fall Fest is coming up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Great Overland Station. The event will feature food trucks, health fair, vendor market, kids games, face painting, petting zoo, inflatables, live music, cake walks and other entertainment.

Officials expect over 3,000 people to attend and about 90 to 100 vendors this year.

For more information, visit the Topeka Fall Fest 2023 on Facebook.

