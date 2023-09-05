Silver Alert issued for man, 72, who went missing between Great Bend, Abilene

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man who was last known to be traveling between Great Bend and Abilene.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, it issued a Silver Alert at the request of the Abilene Police Department following reports of a missing man.

KBI has asked the public to help find missing Alan D. Carroll, 72, who was last known to be headed west from Great Bend in a 2004 Lexus GX with Kansas license plate 863-DMM.

Carroll has been described as a 6-foot tall, 205-pound white man with gray hair. He was last seen in a red polo shirt with jeans.

If anyone sees Carroll, they should report that information to the Abilene Police Department immediately at 785-263-1212.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.