Secretary of Education launches Back to School Tour in Sunflower State

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits Kansas on Sept. 5, 2023.
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits Kansas on Sept. 5, 2023.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona launched his Back to School Bus Tour with a journey through the Capital City and education in the Sunflower State.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she welcomed Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona to the Capital City to kick off his “Back to School Bus Tour 2023: Raise the Bar.” He toured the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers to see how Kansas schools prepare students for a modern workforce.

“I was pleased to welcome Secretary Cardona to Kansas to showcase how the Sunflower State continues to prioritize our students, families, and teachers,” Gov. Kelly said. “We’ve fully funded public schools for five years in a row – making it possible for more students to engage in the kind of hands-on learning that will prepare them for future success.”

Kelly noted that USD 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson led the tour along with TCALC Principal Dustin Dick and Topeka West High School’s Zack Buffington. They were joined by Commissioner of Education Randy Watson.

The Governor indicated that TCALC was created through business partnerships and is now a high school program meant for juniors and seniors to explore careers in a hands-on environment to prepare them for in-demand careers after graduation. Students are mentored by employers and get training in the careers they are interested in pursuing.

Kelly said the tour linked back to her July announcement that she was chosen to participate in the National Governors Association Center for Best Practices Policy Academy to Advance Youth Apprenticeship. She said the academy will develop a strategy to expand opportunities for those 16 and older to build skills needed for a modern workforce.

