Salute Our Heroes: Landon Middle School’s new therapy dog improves students’ mental health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Landon Middle School has welcomed a new member for the 2023-24 school year -- New therapy dog, Benji.

Benji is a three-year-old Golden Doodle and is the family dog of Landon’s principal, Katherine Cooney.

“The students really enjoy him,” Cooney said. “I have seen certain students gravitate towards him. I’ve had teachers come request him so students can pet him.”

He is one of over a dozen therapy dogs in the Topeka Public Schools district, aiming to create a positive environment in schools by providing emotional support and reduce stress and anxiety for students.

“School can be stressful for students,” Cooney said.

Cooney mentioned she was first exposed to therapy dogs while she worked at McCarter Elementary. “I had dogs that came in and students could go and read with the dog,” Cooney said.

“I remember escorting one of the students back to the classroom after she read with a dog. This was a student that didn’t talk to adults hardly at all. On the way back to the classroom, I could not have her stop talking. It really showed me the importance of having animals around students and how comfortable it makes them.”

Cooney says having the therapy dogs with Topeka Public Schools is a positive influence in bettering the mental health of students.

“Caring about students’ mental health is just as important as all of the academics they learn,” Cooney said. “Anything that we can do to make sure the child is in a good learning state of mind, we want to do at Landon.”

More information on TPS’ therapy dogs can be found HERE.

