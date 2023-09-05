One person taken to hospital after car hits traffic-signal pole in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in west Topeka, authorities said.
The crash was reported around 8:50 a.m. on the eastbound Interstate 470 off-ramp to S.W. Huntoon Street.
Police at the scene said a white Acura QX60 that was traveling south on the off-tramp struck a large traffic-signal pole immediately north of S.W. Huntoon.
The driver of the Acura was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening.
Traffic was allowed to proceed past the crash scene on the eastbound I-470 off-ramp.
The crash scene was cleared by around 9:30 a.m.
A pole holding a one-way sign also was toppled in the crash.
Topeka police responded to the crash.
City crews also were called to the scene to assess damage to the traffic-signal pole and to the one-way sign.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.