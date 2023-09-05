One person taken to hospital after car hits traffic-signal pole in west Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in which...
One person was taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in which an Acura QX60 sport utility vehicle hit a traffiic-signal pole on the eastbound Interstate 470 off-ramp to S.W. Huntoon Street, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8:50 a.m. on the eastbound Interstate 470 off-ramp to S.W. Huntoon Street.

Police at the scene said a white Acura QX60 that was traveling south on the off-tramp struck a large traffic-signal pole immediately north of S.W. Huntoon.

The driver of the Acura was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening.

Traffic was allowed to proceed past the crash scene on the eastbound I-470 off-ramp.

The crash scene was cleared by around 9:30 a.m.

A pole holding a one-way sign also was toppled in the crash.

Topeka police responded to the crash.

City crews also were called to the scene to assess damage to the traffic-signal pole and to the one-way sign.

