One last hot day ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a very hot Labor Day on Monday, Tuesday looks to continue the same hot and dry pattern we’ve experienced over the last several days. However, a bit of rain managed to sneak into the region last night.

Temperatures hit the triple digit mark in many parts of NE Kansas yesterday to wrap up the holiday weekend, carrying on the pattern that has been affecting our region since Thursday.

Overnight, with additional moisture content in the atmosphere, showers and storms found just enough energy to form along the Kansas/Nebraska border. None of the storms have been intense by any means, but have quickly moved through areas, causing brief bouts of light, thunder, and lightning. Any remaining showers or storms by daybreak should quickly disappear/weekend and we’re looking at another very hot and sunny day similar to the last several.

The one key difference for Tuesday is going to be overall humidity levels. The last several days have been hot, but exceptionally dry by NE Kansas standards. This will change this afternoon as heat indices are expected to clear the century mark for a few communities in the region. Actual temperatures themselves should stay in the middle to upper 90s, but it’s just going to be an increased amount of moisture that will likely make today feel a bit hotter than the last several.

Southerly winds from yesterday on Labor Day will still be present, though not quite as strong. Gusts could reach up to 25 to 30 mph with another very slight chance of precipitation possible this evening.

A cold front is forecast to move through the area late tonight, and that will help cool us down substantially for Wednesday as winds shift to the north and west. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s and lows in the lower 60s from Wednesday into the next several days thereafter.

